Frankfurt's goalscorer Hugo Ekitiké (back) gets Nico Schlotterbeck into trouble Keystone

Borussia Dortmund also loses its third match after the turn of the year. The almost-champions of 2023 lost 0:2 at Eintracht Frankfurt in Friday's match of the 18th Bundesliga round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although the home team started without its outstanding striker Omar Marmoush, whose transfer to Manchester City is on the home straight, Dortmund's misery continued seamlessly after the defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Holstein Kiel.

It was only thanks to Gregor Kobel and his quick reflex save with the tip of his foot that the team of current coach Nuri Sahin did not fall behind in the first minute. Just over a quarter of an hour later, Hugo Ekitiké gave the home team the lead. In stoppage time, Oscar Höjlund made it 2:0.

After the 18th round, BVB will be in 10th place at best. Whether this will have consequences for Nuri Sahin remains to be seen. After the 2:4 in Kiel, sporting director Sebastian Kehl expressed his full confidence in the coach. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated their 3rd place ahead of Leipzig and Stuttgart.

Brief telegram and ranking:

Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund 2:0 (1:0). - 58,000 spectators. - Goals: 18 Ekitiké 1:0. 92 Höjlund 2:0. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (injured), Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 17/42 (53:13). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 17/38 (41:23). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 18/36 (42:24). 4. RB Leipzig 17/30 (29:24). 5. VfB Stuttgart 17/29 (32:26). 6. Mainz 05 17/28 (30:21). 7. Wolfsburg 17/27 (38:29). 8. SC Freiburg 17/27 (25:30). 9. Werder Bremen 17/26 (31:32). 10. Borussia Dortmund 18/25 (32:31). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 17/24 (26:26). 12. Augsburg 17/19 (19:33). 13. Union Berlin 17/17 (14:23). 14. St. Pauli 17/14 (12:21). 15. Heidenheim 17/14 (23:36). 16. Hoffenheim 17/14 (20:34). 17. Holstein Kiel 17/11 (25:43). 18. Bochum 17/9 (14:37).