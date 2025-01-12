  1. Residential Customers
Spanish Super Cup FC Barcelona win the Supercup with a spectacular victory

SDA

12.1.2025 - 22:31

Lamine Yamal scored the important 1:1
Keystone

FC Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup in furious fashion. The team of German coach Hansi Flick defeated Real Madrid 5:2 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2025, 22:41

After the Madrilenians took the lead in the 5th minute through Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona put on a great show. The 17-year-old Lamine Yamal after a dribble (22'), Robert Lewandowski with a penalty (36'), Raphinha with a header (39') and Alejandro Balde after a counter-attack in stoppage time of the first half gave the unleashed Catalans a 4:1 lead before the break. Shortly after the restart, Raphinha again increased the lead to 5:1 (48').

Real were unable to do more than make it 2-5 through Rodrygo (60') after Wojciech Szczesny was shown a red card (56'), meaning Barcelona won the Super Cup for the 15th time. It was Flick's first title as coach of the Catalans.

Barcelona had already won the first clash in LaLiga this season with a clear 4-0 victory. Nevertheless, they are five points behind Real in the championship.

