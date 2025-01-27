  1. Residential Customers
Soccer Former Belgium international arrested

SDA

27.1.2025 - 15:16

Radja Nainggolan when he was scoring for Inter Milan
Radja Nainggolan when he was scoring for Inter Milan
Keystone

Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been arrested as part of an investigation into international drug trafficking.

Keystone-SDA

27.01.2025, 15:16

27.01.2025, 15:18

According to the Brussels public prosecutor's office, investigations are being carried out into the suspected import of cocaine from South America to Europe via the port of Antwerp and its further distribution in Belgium. The 36-year-old was also arrested in this context.

A total of 30 house searches were carried out in the province of Antwerp and in and around Brussels. As the interrogations are still ongoing, no further information is currently available, it was reported. Nainggolan played 30 times for the Belgian national team and at club level for AS Roma and Inter Milan, among others.

