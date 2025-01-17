Until 2034: Erling Haaland extends his contract with Manchester City ahead of schedule and for the long term Keystone

Erling Haaland and Manchester City will continue to chase titles together in the future. The Norwegian striker and the English champions have extended his contract until 2034.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Pep Guardiola's club announced the unusually long contract extension on Friday, without giving any details about the striker's salary or a possible release clause. The previous contract ran until June 2027.

The contract extension comes at a difficult time for both sides. The Sky Blues, who are spoiled for success, have slipped to sixth place in the league after a series of defeats - and Haaland's goal machine has also stuttered somewhat recently after a good start. While the 24-year-old scored ten goals in the first five league games, he added a comparatively modest six goals in the remaining 16 games.

Haaland followed the same path as team-mate Manuel Akanji and moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has scored 111 goals in 126 games, including a treble of the league, cup and Champions League in 2023.