Rasmus Hojlund's gesture shows it: Manchester United are stuck in a slump Keystone

Manchester United cannot find a way out of their slump in the championship. The home game against Newcastle United with Fabian Schär was lost 0:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ruben Amorim's team were 2-0 down after just 20 minutes. As a result of the fourth defeat in a row, the team remains stuck in the bottom third of the table in 14th place and is only seven points clear of the relegation zone. Newcastle, on the other hand, maintained 5th place.

Things are also not going well for Chelsea at the end of the year. Although the Londoners remain in the chasing pack behind leaders Liverpool, they have now gone three games without a win. On Monday evening, they even lost 2-0 away against promoted and relegation candidates Ipswich Town.

Ipswich had yet to win a home game this season and had suffered five defeats in their previous six matches.