England Manchester United sacks coach Erik ten Hag

SDA

28.10.2024 - 13:20

Eric ten Hag is no longer standing in the rain at Manchester United
Keystone

Manchester United have parted company with coach Erik ten Hag (54).

The club confirmed the separation on Monday and announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of the team on an interim basis. Ten Hag had been the successor to Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United since the summer of 2022. ManU finished eighth in the Premier League last season and also won the Cup.

Manchester United conceded another defeat on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at West Ham United and are in 14th place in the Premier League after nine rounds.

Manchester United have won just four of their 14 competitive matches this season - one in the League Cup against lower-ranked Barnsley (7-0) and none in the Europa League. ManU invested around 215 million pounds in the summer in players such as Leny Yoro (18), Manuel Ugarte (23), Matthijs de Ligt (25), Joshua Zirkzee (23) and Noussair Mazraoui (26).

