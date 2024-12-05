FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz faces a two-match ban Keystone

Ricardo Moniz is facing a two-match ban. The FC Zurich coach had made derogatory comments about the referee after the championship match against Grasshoppers (1:1).

The disciplinary judge's ban could have been even longer. The league's statement noted that the penalty had taken into account "that Ricardo Moniz apologized during the proceedings and announced that he would work on his conduct in the future".

Unless the club appeals against the decision, Moniz will miss the away game against Lausanne-Sport next Sunday and the home game against St. Gallen a week later.

