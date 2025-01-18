Argentinian Veron Lupi scores the goal of the evening in Sion Keystone

In the first Super League game under new coach Giorgio Contini, Young Boys had to settle for a goalless draw at home against bottom club Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Bernese had chances to win. The Swiss champions played some good attacking football at times. But either Winterthur goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino stood in their way or they lacked a few centimeters of accuracy.

In the second match early on Saturday evening, Grasshoppers secured a 1:0 victory at FC Sion. Despite playing with only ten men from the 4th minute and the red card against Saulo Decarli, the Zurich side scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute. Argentinian Veron Lupi scored with a beautiful shot.

Later in the evening, Servette and St. Gallen will also face each other in the 19th round.

Results and table:

Saturday: Young Boys - Winterthur 0:0. Sion - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:0). Servette - St. Gallen 20.30. - Sunday: Zurich - Yverdon 14.15. Lugano - Basel 16.30. Lausanne-Sport - Luzern 16.30.

1. Lugano 18/31 (30:24). 2. Basel 18/30 (40:19). 3. Lausanne-Sport 18/30 (31:22). 4. Lucerne 18/29 (33:30). 5. Servette 18/29 (29:27). 6. Zurich 18/27 (24:25). 7. Sion 19/26 (25:22). 8. St. Gallen 18/25 (29:23). 9. Young Boys 19/24 (25:29). 10. Grasshoppers 19/18 (18:27). 11. Yverdon 18/17 (16:28). 12. Winterthur 19/14 (16:40).