Renggli also in with a chance of a medal in the singles - Gallery Flurina Rigling misses the finals over 500 m Image: Keystone Ilaria Renggli also has a chance of a medal in the singles Image: Keystone Renggli also in with a chance of a medal in the singles - Gallery Flurina Rigling misses the finals over 500 m Image: Keystone Ilaria Renggli also has a chance of a medal in the singles Image: Keystone

Ilaria Renggli is also aiming for medals in the singles of the wheelchair badminton tournament at the Paralympics in Paris.

SDA

The player from Aargau defeated Jung Gyeoul from South Korea 21:17, 21:19 to reach the semi-finals. Renggli has now already eliminated the tournament's numbers 2 and 3.

She had recently lost to the Asian in Glasgow. "We are quite similar in terms of level and she played really well back then. National coach Marc Lutz then said that we would be at our peak in terms of performance later - and he was right."

On Sunday, Renggli will once again face Li Hongyan from China, who she lost to on Saturday afternoon in the last group match after a good performance. "She hardly made any mistakes. I'll try to play like that again and have fun. Maybe she'll make a few mistakes too."

In the men's singles tournament in wheelchair badminton, Luca Olgiati put in a good performance in his second group match. However, the player from Aargau had no chance of winning against Daiki Kajiwara, the Japanese player who has been unbeaten for three years, and lost 10:21, 10:21. Olgiati's conclusion was nevertheless positive. "It was a good match and I was able to show the badminton I had in mind for long stretches. It was also cool to do it in this atmosphere and I did better than in the first match."

Rigling fails to qualify

Two days after winning bronze in the individual pursuit over 3000 m, track cyclist Flurina Rigling was unable to get involved in the battle for the medals in the 500 m race. The 27-year-old from Zurich finished 9th in the qualification, and would have needed 6th place to reach the finals. Rigling was 2.165 seconds off the pace. Timothy Zemp from Lucerne also finished ninth in the men's 4000 m race.

Rower Ghiringhelli in the B final

The rower Claire Ghiringhelli finished her hope heat in 3rd place and must therefore compete in the B final. To reach the A final, the 46-year-old from Ticino, who lives in the Paris area, would have had to finish second. The second-placed Brazilian Claudia Cicero dos Santos was a good six seconds faster.

Swiss wheelchair tennis player Nalani Buob suffered a defeat in the first round. The 23-year-old from Zug, the world number 22 and former junior world champion, lost 2:6, 3:6 in 1:09 hours to the Dutch world number three Aniek Van Koot.

SDA