Defending champions Servette are eliminated after the 2nd round of the Cup. The Super League leaders lost 2:1 in Schaffhausen.
After the visitors took an early lead through Jérémy Guillemenot (11'), an own goal by Yoan Severin led to an equalizer shortly after the break. Marc Giger scored the winning goal five minutes before the end for the Challenge League side, who were outnumbered from the 61st minute onwards.
Brief telegram:
Schaffhausen - Servette 2:1 (0:1). - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 11. Guillemenot 0:1. 48. Severin (own goal) 1:1. 85. Giger 2:1. - Remarks: 61. yellow-red card Guillemenot (Servette).
SDA