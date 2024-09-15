Schaffhausen (right, Stephan Seile) spring a surprise in the 2nd main round of the Swiss Cup. The team from the Challenge League beat defending champions Servette Keystone

Defending champions Servette are eliminated after the 2nd round of the Cup. The Super League leaders lost 2:1 in Schaffhausen.

SDA

After the visitors took an early lead through Jérémy Guillemenot (11'), an own goal by Yoan Severin led to an equalizer shortly after the break. Marc Giger scored the winning goal five minutes before the end for the Challenge League side, who were outnumbered from the 61st minute onwards.

Brief telegram:

Schaffhausen - Servette 2:1 (0:1). - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 11. Guillemenot 0:1. 48. Severin (own goal) 1:1. 85. Giger 2:1. - Remarks: 61. yellow-red card Guillemenot (Servette).

SDA