Real Madrid have one more attraction: can anyone hold a candle to the champions, who have been strengthened with Kylian Mbappé? Keystone

Three Swiss players are starting the Spanish championship this week, including Ricardo Rodriguez, who is now playing for Betis Sevilla. The top favorite is Real Madrid, which has been strengthened with Kylian Mbappé.

SDA

Spain is not an easy place for Swiss footballers. Only a few have enjoyed success in the country of the European champions. Even Djibril Sow has not yet had the impact at Sevilla FC that he previously had at Eintracht Frankfurt. His first season in Andalusia was characterized by many defeats, three changes of coach, fluctuating playing times and a broken toe at the end of the season.

Two Swiss players in Seville

Even in their own city, Sevilla FC are no longer leaders after two seasons in the bottom half of the table. Betis Sevilla qualified for the European Cup for the fourth time in a row under Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini. Ricardo Rodriguez, who will discover another championship after Switzerland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, strengthens a consolidated team whose star is former Real player Isco.

Eray Cömert, the third Swiss player in La Liga, will probably have the hardest time with Real Valladolid. The new team of the defender, who is once again on loan from Valencia, will start the season as outsiders. Last season, the club led by former Brazilian striker Ronaldo managed to return to the top flight - their fifth in the last 20 years - despite a lot of background noise.

Reinforcements for Madrid clubs

Realistically, only three clubs are in contention for the title. Defending champions Real Madrid lost their valuable playmaker Toni Kroos, but strengthened their attack with Mbappé and Brazilian teenager Endrick. FC Barcelona, newly coached by Hansi Flick, are likely to be the first challengers with European Championship hero Lamine Yamal. Atlético Madrid, the only team to have broken through the phalanx of Real and Barça in the last 20 years with two league titles, will be counting on defender Robin Le Normand and strikers Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth as new partners for Antoine Griezmann.

Spain. La Liga. 1st round. Thursday, August 15: Athletic Bilbao - Getafe, Betis Sevilla - Girona. - Friday, August 16: Celta Vigo - Alaves, Las Palmas - Sevilla FC. - Saturday, August 17: Osasuna - Leganes, Valencia - FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca - Real Madrid. - Monday, August 19: Valladolid - Espanyol Barcelona, Villarreal - Atletico Madrid.

Swiss players in La Liga (3): Eray Cömert (Valencia), Ricardo Rodriguez (Betis Sevilla), Djibril Sow (Sevilla FC).

How it was in 2023/2024. Champions: Real Madrid. - Champions League: FC Barcelona (2nd), Girona (3rd), Atlético Madrid (4th). - Europa League: Athletic Bilbao (5th), Real Sociedad (6th) - Conference League: Betis Sevilla (7th) - Relegated: Cadiz (18th), Almeria (19th), Granada (20th). - Promoted: Leganes (1st), Real Valladolid (2nd), Espanyol Barcelona (4th/promotion play-off). - Top scorer: Artem Dowbyk (UKR/Girona) 24 goals - Cup winner: Athletic Bilbao.

SDA