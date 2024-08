YB coach Patrick Rahmen looks forward to exciting Champions League duels Keystone

YB know their two Champions League opponents from Pot 1: the Bernese will face Inter Milan at home and Barcelona away.

SDA

This means that long-serving Swiss national goalkeeper Yann Sommer will be a guest in Bern's Wankdorf. Away from home, they will face Barça, newly coached by Hansi Flick.

SDA