President calls for criminal prosecution 14 dead in the collapse of a station canopy in Serbia

dpa

2.11.2024 - 09:59

Shock for many weekend commuters in Novi Sad in northern Serbia: More than a dozen people are buried under the rubble when the station canopy collapses. The country is now in mourning.

02.11.2024, 09:59

02.11.2024, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the collapse of a canopy at the main railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, the death toll has risen to 14.
  • The cause of the accident is still unclear, and President Aleksandar Vucic is calling for criminal prosecution; national mourning has been ordered in Serbia for Saturday.
  • The canopy was apparently not affected by ongoing reconstruction work by the Chinese construction company responsible.
Show more

Following the collapse of a canopy at the main railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, the death toll has risen to 14. Among the victims is a six to seven-year-old girl, as Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said according to media reports after the completion of the rescue work. Dozens of people were injured, three of whom were in a serious condition. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

President Aleksandar Vucic demanded criminal prosecution for the accident. National mourning was declared throughout Serbia on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday lunchtime, when many people were out and about due to the approaching weekend. Serbian media reported that there were also benches under the canopy where a number of people were resting at the time of the collapse. The station is currently being rebuilt. The Chinese company carrying out the reconstruction announced that the canopy had not been affected by the work.

Novi Sad's main railway station was built in 1964 in what was then socialist Yugoslavia, in the typical modernist style of the time. The city of 300,000 inhabitants on the Danube is the administrative center of the province of Vojvodina.

dpa/what

dpa

