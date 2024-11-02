More dead after station canopy collapses in Serbia - Gallery 14 people have died in the collapse of the station canopy in Novi Sad. Image: dpa The main station is currently being rebuilt. Image: Uncredited/AP Rescue teams search for survivors under the collapsed station canopy in Novi Sad. Image: Uncredited/AP More dead after station canopy collapses in Serbia - Gallery 14 people have died in the collapse of the station canopy in Novi Sad. Image: dpa The main station is currently being rebuilt. Image: Uncredited/AP Rescue teams search for survivors under the collapsed station canopy in Novi Sad. Image: Uncredited/AP

Shock for many weekend commuters in Novi Sad in northern Serbia: More than a dozen people are buried under the rubble when the station canopy collapses. The country is now in mourning.

Following the collapse of a canopy at the main railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, the death toll has risen to 14. Among the victims is a six to seven-year-old girl, as Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said according to media reports after the completion of the rescue work. Dozens of people were injured, three of whom were in a serious condition. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

President Aleksandar Vucic demanded criminal prosecution for the accident. National mourning was declared throughout Serbia on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday lunchtime, when many people were out and about due to the approaching weekend. Serbian media reported that there were also benches under the canopy where a number of people were resting at the time of the collapse. The station is currently being rebuilt. The Chinese company carrying out the reconstruction announced that the canopy had not been affected by the work.

Novi Sad's main railway station was built in 1964 in what was then socialist Yugoslavia, in the typical modernist style of the time. The city of 300,000 inhabitants on the Danube is the administrative center of the province of Vojvodina.

