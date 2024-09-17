The overweight cat didn't get very far: a member of staff discovered Kroshik in a shoe rack, wedged between the bars and his head hidden behind blue Crocs. "He was pretty upset when we found him," the staff are quoted as saying. After a portion of food, however, Kroshik calmed down again.
Normally, the cat does not get any extra portions at the shelter. On the contrary, the diet food is rationed and Kroshik has to complete a pretty tough fitness program. According to the animal shelter, the cat is one of those cases where people have overfed an animal out of misplaced love and made it ill.
Kroshik previously lived in a hospital and was over-indulged by patients, visitors and staff. The animal is now to be brought back into shape with gymnastics and a strict diet. Kroshik's escape attempt is in principle a good sign because it shows that "the cat is the active type".
In any case, vets are confident that Kroshik can lose 50 to 70 grams of weight per week. He probably won't become a crumb, but normal weight could be possible.