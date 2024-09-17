Kroshik didn't get far with his 17 kilograms: The cat wanted to escape from his diet and exercise program. Picture: rehabDogPerm/telegram

Kroshik's weight belies his name: The cat weighs 17 kilograms. He didn't like the idea of being put on a diet and exercise program. But his escape failed spectacularly.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Russia, a completely overfed cat was rescued by staff at an animal shelter and put on a diet.

However, the 17-kilo cat was not in the mood for the slimming program.

His attempt to escape ended in an awkward position in a shoe rack. Show more

Kroshik is the name of the cat, but this is no longer an appropriate name. Kroshik is Russian and means "crumb": the pet that goes with it weighs an impressive 17 kilograms.

So it's understandable that the cat has to be put on a diet for health reasons. At least that's what the people looking after the bundle of joy thought.

The animal, however, had a different opinion, reports the New York Post, among others: it tried to escape from a special animal shelter in Perm, Russia.

The overweight cat didn't get very far: a member of staff discovered Kroshik in a shoe rack, wedged between the bars and his head hidden behind blue Crocs. "He was pretty upset when we found him," the staff are quoted as saying. After a portion of food, however, Kroshik calmed down again.

Normally, the cat does not get any extra portions at the shelter. On the contrary, the diet food is rationed and Kroshik has to complete a pretty tough fitness program. According to the animal shelter, the cat is one of those cases where people have overfed an animal out of misplaced love and made it ill.

Kroshik previously lived in a hospital and was over-indulged by patients, visitors and staff. The animal is now to be brought back into shape with gymnastics and a strict diet. Kroshik's escape attempt is in principle a good sign because it shows that "the cat is the active type".

In any case, vets are confident that Kroshik can lose 50 to 70 grams of weight per week. He probably won't become a crumb, but normal weight could be possible.

