Woman from Aargau sentenced34-year-old accepts parcel for neighbors and keeps iPhone
Theft instead of a nice gesture: a woman from Aargau was sentenced for accepting a package for neighbors but then not handing it over. Instead, she used the top smartphone it contained for several months.
03.09.2024, 21:02
Oliver Kohlmaier
A woman was convicted of theft and damage to property for accepting a package for neighbors but then not handing it over.
The package contained an iPhone costing over a thousand francs, which the 34-year-old used for several months and also damaged.
She was sentenced to a conditional fine of 1,800 francs, with a probation period of two years. She must also pay a total of 1,600 francs in fines and fees.