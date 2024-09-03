A woman accepts a parcel for neighbors in Zofingen, but keeps the contents for herself. sda (Archivbild)

Theft instead of a nice gesture: a woman from Aargau was sentenced for accepting a package for neighbors but then not handing it over. Instead, she used the top smartphone it contained for several months.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman was convicted of theft and damage to property for accepting a package for neighbors but then not handing it over.

The package contained an iPhone costing over a thousand francs, which the 34-year-old used for several months and also damaged.

She was sentenced to a conditional fine of 1,800 francs, with a probation period of two years. She must also pay a total of 1,600 francs in fines and fees. Show more

A woman was sentenced to a conditional fine for accepting a package for neighbors but keeping the iPhone inside for herself.

The delivery was an iPhone 14 Pro Max costing over a thousand francs - which the woman promptly kept for herself.

The police were only able to recover the device from the woman in April of this year, as reported by ArgoviaToday.

1800 francs conditional

According to the report, a penalty order from the Aargau public prosecutor's office shows that the woman used the smartphone for several months and also damaged and scratched it.

She has therefore now been sentenced to a conditional fine of CHF 1,800 for theft and damage to property, with a probation period of two years.

The woman from Aargau must also pay a fine of 400 francs. She will also have to pay fees totaling 1,200 francs.