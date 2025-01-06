This bend near Ayent VS cost a driver his life. Kapo VS

A 59-year-old Swiss man died in a traffic accident in Ayent VS on Sunday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shortly before 9 a.m., the driver was driving on the Route du Rawyl in Fortunau in the direction of Saint-Romain. The man lost control of his vehicle on a right-hand bend.

The car subsequently plunged down an embankment and overturned several times, as the Valais cantonal police wrote in a statement on Monday morning.

Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the driver died at the scene of the accident. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.