A house fire broke out in Malix on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a man. Keystone

A house fire broke out in Malix GR on Wednesday night. One man died as a result. It is not yet known why the fire broke out.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 60-year-old man died in a house fire in Malix on Wednesday night.

The property damage amounts to several hundred thousand francs.

The public prosecutor's office and cantonal police are now investigating the cause of the fire. Show more

A 60-year-old man died in a house fire in Malix in Churwaldnertal GR on Wednesday night. The occupant was rescued from the burning house by the fire department, but died at the scene.

The fire was discovered just after 2 a.m., when smoke and flames were already billowing out of the house, as the cantonal police reported on Wednesday. The unconscious occupant had to be resuscitated after being rescued. However, resuscitation was unsuccessful.

To prevent the fire from spreading, the fire department covered part of the roof. Emergency services found the man's dog on a balcony and placed it with neighbors. The property damage amounted to several hundred thousand francs. The public prosecutor's office and cantonal police are investigating the cause of the fire.

SDA