House narrowly missed in accident A container ship crashes into this Norwegian man's front garden

dpa

22.5.2025 - 21:42

That was a close call: a container ship ran aground in a Norwegian fjord and only came to a halt just before a house on the water.
dpa

A 130-meter-long ship can be an impressive sight - especially when it's right in front of your living room window. In Norway, a shipwreck just ended well.

22.05.2025, 21:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 135-metre-long container ship ran aground in a fjord in Norway, narrowly missing a house on the coast.
  • The "NCL Salten" crashed into Johan Helberg's garden on the Trondheim Fjord on Thursday morning for reasons that are as yet unexplained.
  • A few meters away, Helberg was lying peacefully in bed and was only woken up by an agitated neighbor.
Show more

That was a close call: a 135-metre-long container ship came to a halt in a Norwegian fjord just a few meters from a house on the water. The ship ran aground in the Trondheim Fjord near Byneset in the morning - directly in front of the house of Norwegian Johan Helberg.

He himself was still asleep at the time and was initially unaware of the incident, Helberg told radio station NRK. "But we woke up when the neighbor rang the doorbell. He said: 'Have you seen the ship?" he was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

"That was completely absurd. When I looked out of the window, there was a huge ship's bow." If the ship had hit land five meters further to the right, his house would probably look very different now, Helberg said.

Why the ship took the wrong turn still needs to be clarified.
KEYSTONE

"That was completely absurd"

Photos from NRK and the NTB news agency, among others, showed how narrowly the ship missed the house. A video published by the newspaper "Verdens Gang" showed the ship crashing ashore.

"Of course, this shouldn't happen, and we need to find out why it happened," said Bente Hetland, managing director of the shipping company responsible, NCL, to NTB.

Ultimately, the incident ended relatively lightly: According to Helberg, the house remained undamaged with the exception of a heat pump line, the ship's crew was unharmed and there were no fears of an oil leak. The ship was to be towed back to deeper waters as soon as possible.

No way through: The front garden of a Norwegian was the end of the line for a 135-meter-long container ship.
KEYSTONE

