Night flight ban A jet is not allowed to land in Berlin due to a 10-second delay

Andreas Fischer

30.7.2024

Hanover instead of Berlin: A Eurowings vacation plane had to make a huge detour due to a minor delay. (symbolic image)
Henning Kaiser/dpa
Henning Kaiser/dpa

The ban on night flights is strictly interpreted in Germany: A Eurowings airline jet was not allowed to land in Berlin because it was delayed by a few seconds. The passengers were stranded in Hanover.



No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The German night flight ban is merciless: A Eurowings flight is not allowed to land in Berlin because of a delay of just a few seconds.
  • The plane had to take off over the runway ten seconds after midnight.
  • The passengers finally landed in Hanover and had to organize their onward journey themselves.
Show more

Punctuality is one of those things in Germany. The railroads don't take it too seriously, but Berlin Airport does, as reported by "T-Online". A Eurowings vacation plane had to abort its landing there. The reason: the plane had been delayed by ten seconds (sic!) - and the night flight ban applied.

The Eurowings flight with 212 passengers on board was actually due to land at 11.25 pm. However, departure from Alicante in Spain was delayed by an hour due to a delay from a previous flight. The pilot was therefore granted a special exemption: Air traffic control cleared a runway for him until midnight. Normally, no aircraft are allowed to take off or land in Berlin at 11.30 pm.

Take-off just before the touchdown

With time running out, the crew did everything they could to arrive in Berlin on time. The plane had even already started to land: But a few seconds before the touchdown, time ran out. So the pilot took off - and flew on to Hanover. Landing there: 0.40 am.

According to air traffic control, the plane would have been allowed to land in this particular case: However, this would have been punished as an administrative offense and would have resulted in severe fines for the pilot and airline.

Although these can now be avoided, the action is still not cheap. Eurowings has to pay for the passengers' costs for the onward journey to Berlin, which they had to organize themselves.

