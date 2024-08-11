A 50-year-old mountaineer has suffered a fatal accident on the Sulzfluh in St. Antönien GR. His younger companion suffered moderate injuries. Keystone

On the Sulzfluh, an alpinist suffered such serious injuries when he fell into the climbing rope that he died. His companion suffered moderate injuries.

The 50-year-old and a 28-year-old companion were on a two-person rope team coming from the SAC Carschina hut on the ascent to the Sulzfluh, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Sunday.

According to initial findings, the man fell a few meters into the climbing rope as the lead climber shortly after 3.15 p.m. at an altitude of around 2,450 m above sea level. As a result of this fall, the alpinist suffered such serious injuries that the Rega doctor was only able to determine his death.

His companion suffered moderate injuries and was flown to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden in Chur. The two mountaineers were rescued by two helicopters. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police alpine police are investigating the exact circumstances of the mountain accident.

