The collapse of the Carola Bridge continues to cause a stir. Now another section of the bridge has been destroyed. But this time on purpose.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work.

The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapse.

The so-called Bridge C, a 100-metre-long section of which collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, is in acute danger of collapsing and cannot be held in place. Show more

Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work. It is the bridge section with tram tracks that had already partially collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, according to a police spokesperson this morning. Another bridge with lanes for cars was still standing. The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapsing.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the damaged section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden was to be completely demolished. Preparatory measures for a controlled demolition were underway, said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre.

Excavators are being used to demolish further parts of the collapsed Carola Bridge. Image: Keystone/dpa/Robert Michael

The so-called bridge C, of which a 100-metre-long section collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, is in acute danger of collapsing and cannot be held in place. According to Klahre, laser measurements had shown that the remains of this bridge were slowly sinking.

Time is pressing for the emergency services: The Elbe is predicted to flood from Sunday, which would significantly exacerbate the danger once again, according to the Dresden fire department.

Heavy rainfall in the Czech Republic

Heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic is responsible for the possible flooding. According to the state flood center, 200 liters of rain per square meter are expected to fall within 72 hours in the Czech Republic and southern Poland, including the Jizera Mountains and the Giant Mountains, by Monday. In the upper mountain regions, as much as 350 liters are possible. Continuous rain is also expected in eastern Saxony. In addition to the Elbe, flood warnings are also to be issued for the Lausitzer Neisse and the Spree.

The approximately 400-metre-long bridge consisted of a total of three spans, which are connected by so-called crossbeams. A large section of bridge span C collapsed on Wednesday night.

