Apple is presenting new iPhones on Monday. blue News shows you what new features you can expect.

On Monday, Apple will present the latest generation of its iPhone series. The rumor mill is already buzzing and there are numerous reports that suggest exciting new features for the iPhone 16.

Larger displays

According to several sources, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 6.9-inch display. This means that both models will offer larger screens than their predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, which measure 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively.

This change marks the first adjustment to screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 Pro series in 2020. Larger displays not only offer more space for apps and content, but also improve the user experience when watching videos and gaming

This change in size could be of interest to users looking for a more immersive experience. Apple is expected to continue using OLED displays, which means that the larger screens will also benefit from the high color accuracy and deep blacks that iPhones are known for. In addition, the change in display sizes could require a redesign of the user interface and handling, as larger devices are more difficult to operate with one hand.

New "Capture" button for the camera

Another potentially groundbreaking feature is the new "Capture" button, which will be included in all four models of the iPhone 16 series. This capacitive button will enable various functions depending on how hard it is pressed or touched. A light press, for example, can activate autofocus, while a stronger press takes a photo or starts a video. It is also expected that this button will also work with third-party apps, which will significantly expand the range of functions.

This new button could be particularly useful for quick photo and video recordings, as it enables the user to operate the camera even more efficiently. Another interesting detail is that the button is touch-sensitive and can perform different functions depending on the swipe movement, such as zooming or adjusting the exposure. This innovation should appeal to photographers and content creators in particular.

Extended optical zoom and camera upgrades

The camera is likely to receive an upgrade. (archive image) Keystone

Apple is planning to extend the optical zoom in the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Both models are to be equipped with an improved "Tetraprism" camera system that enables a 5x optical zoom and a 25x digital zoom. This would be a significant improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has already been praised for its powerful zoom function. For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, there are even rumors of an even longer optical zoom range with a new "Periscope Ultra-Long Telephoto" camera.

In addition to the zoom improvements, significant upgrades are also expected for the ultra-wide-angle and main camera. The new 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera promises to significantly improve the quality of photos in low light conditions, which is particularly interesting for night shots or macro photography. The main camera is said to use a new Sony sensor that enables better low-light handling and less noise, which further improves the overall camera performance.

4K videos with 120 FPS and possible 8K recordings

One of the most exciting new features for videographers is likely to be the ability to record 4K videos at 120 frames per second. This would be a significant upgrade over the 4K 60 FPS currently possible on the iPhone 15. The higher frame rate will ensure extremely smooth and detailed videos that are particularly suitable for slow-motion shots. There are also rumors that Apple is testing 8K video recording, although it is unclear if this feature will be included in the final version of the iPhone 16

These video features could be made possible by the integration of the new A18 chip, which not only offers more processing power, but is also better able to handle high resolution and high frame rates. For professionals using external storage options, the iPhone 16 Pro could also offer the ability to record ProRes 4K at 120 FPS, making it an even more powerful tool for mobile video production.

Much more memory

With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is rumored to be introducing a 2TB option, which is the largest storage option ever available for an iPhone. This option is aimed at users who want to store large amounts of data, such as 4K or 8K videos. A larger storage capacity could be particularly attractive for professional users or content creators who need a lot of storage space for high-resolution media

The availability of 2TB of storage could also mean that Apple will continue to improve the performance and reliability of its iCloud services to ensure seamless backup and synchronization.

Improved battery capacity and fast charging function

The new iPhones should need to be charged less often. (archive image) Imago

The batteries of the iPhone 16 models should not only be larger, but also be able to be charged more quickly. Rumors say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 4,676 mAh battery and could support wired fast charging with up to 40 W and MagSafe charging with 20 W. These improved charging features would allow users to get their devices back up and running faster and enjoy longer battery life.

These innovations could also be made possible by improved thermal management, which Apple is said to be integrating into the new models. The use of a new metallic casing for the battery and a new "graphene thermal system" should help to dissipate heat more efficiently and increase the overall performance of the device.

Anti-reflective coating for camera lenses

A small but significant improvement could be the introduction of a new anti-reflective coating for the camera lenses. This technology, called "Atomic Layer Deposition" (ALD), is designed to minimize the annoying "lens flare" effect that can occur in bright light conditions. This coating could improve image quality, especially when taking pictures in difficult lighting conditions

The improved coating could help Apple to further perfect the image quality of the iPhone 16 and maintain its lead over the competition. Fewer light reflections and clearer images would be particularly beneficial for users who frequently use their smartphones for photography or videography.

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be the first iPhones to support Wi-Fi 7, which will significantly increase data transfer speeds and reduce latency. This could be particularly useful for applications that require high bandwidth, such as AR/VR or the use of smart home devices.

Wi-Fi 7 promises to take wireless connectivity to a new level by offering a theoretical maximum speed of over 40 Gbps. This innovation could significantly improve the way users interact with their devices and transfer data, laying the foundation for future technological developments

However, final confirmation of all these innovations is not expected until the official launch on Monday.