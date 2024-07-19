We Swiss commemorate the founding of the Swiss Confederation on our national holiday. However, August 1 has been the date of many other remarkable events throughout history.

Christian Thumshirn

The Swiss have been celebrating their national holiday on August 1 since 1891.

Throughout history, however, August 1st has also given rise to a number of other very significant events.

blue News shows you the most important historical events of August 1st in the video.

The Rütli Oath is considered the founding legend of Switzerland. Men from the cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden sealed an eternal covenant "at the beginning of the month of August 1291" in which they vowed to help and support each other.

The first of August: a memorable date

In the video, blue News shows you some of the most notable ones. And admittedly: You can forget at least one historical event right away, if you still can.