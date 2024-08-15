  1. Residential Customers
Six injured Balcony in Hamburg buckles - people fall nine meters

dpa

15.8.2024 - 11:11

Six people fall from a balcony in Hamburg from a height of around nine meters when it gives way beneath them. Are there any clues as to how the accident could have happened?

15.8.2024 - 11:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At around 9.30 p.m. on August 14, a balcony in Hamburg broke off and fell nine meters.
  • Six people were injured - one of them seriously.
  • The balcony was on the third floor of an apartment building from the 1960s or 1970s.
Show more

Six people were injured when a balcony fell in Hamburg. One person was seriously injured in the accident, two others were moderately injured and three people were slightly injured, according to the fire department.

It was unclear early this morning whether the seriously injured person suffered life-threatening injuries, as previously reported. The accident in the Langenhorn district occurred shortly after 9.30 p.m. yesterday evening. It is still completely unclear how this could have happened. The police are now investigating, said a spokesman.

The balcony was attached to the third floor of an apartment building from the 1960s or 1970s. It was not supported completely downwards, but folded forward by 90 degrees.

Apartments evacuated

According to the fire department, it is still hanging from the building façade. It was decided not to remove it during the night, but only during the day on Thursday or in the coming days.

All six people on the balcony, five men and one woman, fell from a height of around nine meters. They were taken to hospital. The apartments on the affected side of the house had been evacuated, said the firefighter.

Structural engineers would now have to check how to proceed. The fire department, together with the rescue service and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), was on site with 60 emergency crews.

dpa

