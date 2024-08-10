Cat stretching: Banksy continues series of paintings in London - Gallery The two elephants were associated with the saying "Elephant in the room", for a problem that cannot be overlooked but that nobody talks about. Image: dpa Some Banksy fans saw the ibex as a symbol of the right-wing extremist riots in the country. Image: dpa Banksy probably wants to cheer people up with his series of pictures. Image: dpa The pelicans at a fish and chip store appeared on a Friday - when many Britons indulge in the traditional meal. Image: dpa The satellite dish with the howling wolf disappeared shortly after it appeared. Image: dpa Masked men dismantled the kinster and carried it away. Image: dpa The three monkeys brought a Japanese proverb to mind. Image: dpa The owner of the billboard on which Banksy spray-painted his cat is said to have promised to donate it to an art gallery. Image: dpa The police cordoned off the area around the billboard with the Banksy work. Image: dpa Cat stretching: Banksy continues series of paintings in London - Gallery The two elephants were associated with the saying "Elephant in the room", for a problem that cannot be overlooked but that nobody talks about. Image: dpa Some Banksy fans saw the ibex as a symbol of the right-wing extremist riots in the country. Image: dpa Banksy probably wants to cheer people up with his series of pictures. Image: dpa The pelicans at a fish and chip store appeared on a Friday - when many Britons indulge in the traditional meal. Image: dpa The satellite dish with the howling wolf disappeared shortly after it appeared. Image: dpa Masked men dismantled the kinster and carried it away. Image: dpa The three monkeys brought a Japanese proverb to mind. Image: dpa The owner of the billboard on which Banksy spray-painted his cat is said to have promised to donate it to an art gallery. Image: dpa The police cordoned off the area around the billboard with the Banksy work. Image: dpa

The mysterious graffiti artist strikes again in London and adds a cat to his animal series. Some are already talking about a zoo. There are also clues as to what he is up to.

Banksy strikes again in London and adds a cat to his animal series.

For the sixth day in a row, the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy has released a new work of art in London.

Masked men simply dismantle one of his new works in full view of passers-by and march off. Show more

For the sixth day in a row, the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy has released a new work of art in London. The star of the street art scene is currently delighting people in the British capital with a new animal picture every day. There is already talk of "Banksy's Zoo". On Saturday it was a cat.

Previously, images of an ibex, elephants, monkeys, pelicans and a howling wolf had appeared, which Banksy confirmed with photos on his Instagram account. The silhouette of the cat stretching with relish was sprayed on a dilapidated billboard on a street in north-west London.

But the joy was short-lived. As the PA news agency reported in the evening, employees of a company set about dismantling the billboard on behalf of its owner. The owner had promised to donate the cat to an art gallery, PA was told by the police, who were deployed to protect onlookers on the busy road. Nevertheless, there were boos from Banksy fans who had made a pilgrimage to see the latest work.

What does Banksy want to express with the animal pictures?

Banksy fans have been speculating for days about what the socially committed artist, whose identity is being kept a closely guarded secret, is trying to say with the animals. Was he alluding to the far-right riots in the country with the ibex, with a symbol for a scapegoat, as one Instagram user suggested?

The British newspaper "Observer" was able to shed some light on the matter. The pictures had no deeper meaning, the paper reported from the artist's circle. He wanted to bring joy to people at a time when negative headlines dominated.

Banksy hopes "that the works will cheer people up with a moment of unexpected joy". At the same time, it is about highlighting people's ability to be creative rather than destructive and negative, the newspaper quoted a Banksy representative as saying.

The Banksy show is likely to go on a little longer

Judging by the attention Banksy received for his "Zoo", he may have succeeded. However, a second work disappeared again immediately after its appearance. Several masked men dismantled the howling wolf sprayed on a satellite dish in the south-east London district of Peckham within an hour of Banksy's confirmation.

London police confirmed that a complaint of theft had been received. A Banksy spokesperson told PA that the artist had nothing to do with the theft and did not support it.

The good news, however, is that the daily Banksy show is likely to continue for some time, as reported by the Observer. At least a seventh work is expected to appear in London.

