On Black Friday, you need to be particularly wary of fraudulent websites. Dall-E @blue News

Dangers lurk everywhere in online retail. Even more so in the week of Black Friday. We'll tell you how to spot fake stores and what you need to look out for to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Martin Abgottspon

Fake stores are no longer a marginal phenomenon. According to a study by Finanzguru and Lexmentis, the estimated loss last year amounted to almost 100 million euros. In Germany alone. Whether electronics, luxury fashion or even bathroom ceramics: there is hardly a product group that is not used for fraudulent platforms.

Just as phishing emails are looking more and more authentic, fake stores have also increased massively over the last few years in terms of their supposed authenticity. They mimic the design of established brands or online stores and entice customers with unbeatable prices or exclusive offers. Customers pay, but either receive inferior goods or nothing at all. In many cases, the perpetrators also misuse payment or personal data.

However, there are still some indicators that can be used to quickly identify fraudulent websites. Here are some tips for recognizing fake stores.

How to recognize a fake store Unrealistic prices : Are the offers significantly cheaper than the competition without a plausible explanation? Then you should be skeptical.

Missing or suspicious imprint : A reputable online store always has a full legal notice. Check the contact details given there.

Artificial scarcity : The often deliberately provoked fear of missing out on a great offer is a powerful lever to persuade you to make rash impulse purchases.

Poor language : Conspicuous grammatical errors or unprofessional translations can be a sign of fraud.

Restricted payment methods : Shops that only offer prepayment or dubious payment methods are suspicious.

Fake seals of approval: Check whether a seal of approval is actually genuine and whether the store is registered there.

Check reviews : Search for testimonials - negative comments and warnings from other users should be taken seriously.

Update your software: Keep your operating system, browser and security software up to date. These updates often contain important security patches to protect your data from phishing and other attacks. Show more

What if it's already too late?

Fraudsters use sophisticated strategies to reach as many victims as possible. In addition to traditional search engine ads, social media are also increasingly being used. Fake competitions or supposed special offers that lead to fraudulent microsites are also particularly popular, as are phishing emails or fake delivery notifications.

If you have nevertheless been taken in by a fake store, keep evidence such as proof of payment and correspondence. Here are some points to bear in mind in the event of fraud: