All six Today portals of the media company CH Media have been closed with immediate effect - including Argoviatoday. Keystone

CH Media has announced the immediate closure of its six regional Today portals, resulting in 34 redundancies. A social plan is to support the affected employees.

SDA

CH Media announced the immediate closure of its six regional, advertising-financed Today portals on Tuesday. This decision will result in 34 redundancies, with the company announcing a social plan for the employees affected.

Despite growing user numbers, the Today portals were unable to generate the necessary revenues in the highly competitive online market. Michael Wanner, CEO of CH Media, explained that sales were declining and that there was no prospect of the portals covering their costs in the near future.

The closure affects both the editorial offices and the marketing departments of the Today portals. A total of 34 redundancies have been announced. However, 22 of the affected employees could be offered alternative employment opportunities within CH Media following consultations with the personnel committee. The consultation process has already been completed. The first of the Today portals was launched in 2015.

Challenges in the online market

The decision to close the portals reflects the challenges facing media companies in the digital age. Despite growing reach, it is difficult to remain profitable in the online market, which ultimately led to the closure of the portals.

