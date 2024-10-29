China has sent a new crew to its "Tiangong" (Heavenly Palace) space station. Keystone

China has sent a new crew to its "Tiangong" (Heavenly Palace) space station. The new team at the "Tiangong" space station is expected to carry out experiments and outdoor missions.

A 60-metre-long, 40-tonne "Long March 2F" rocket launched the three-man team of the "Shenzhou 19" (magic ship) mission into space from the Jiuquan spaceport in the northwestern Gobi Desert. A short time later, the mission management confirmed a successful launch.

Commander Cai Xuzhe (48), engineer Wang Haoze (34) and former air force pilot Song Lingdong (34) reported that they were in good health. According to the Chinese Human Spaceflight Administration, they are expected to dock with the space station around six and a half hours after entering space.

The three had previously been selected by the space unit of the People's Liberation Army. In China, manned space travel is under the control of the military. "I and the others dream of visiting the space station one day," said Wang. She wants to do every task well and protect the station.

Research in space

Cai was already in space with the "Shenzhou 14" mission in 2022. Wang and Song are space novices. There are differences in age and gender, said Cai before take-off. "But we have the same goal, which is to fight for the country," he continued.

During the six-month stay, the team will carry out 86 experiments. These include experiments on life and medicine in space, physical forces and new technologies, as the spokesperson for the space agency, Lin Xiqiang, said before the launch.

Among other things, the scientists hope that the experiments will lead to progress in the development of new materials and knowledge about the effects of radiation and weightlessness on the body. The space travelers are also to undertake space walks and install protective devices against space debris on the "Tiangong".

Replacement after six months

With Wang Haoze, a woman is on board again this time. She is the third female taikonaut to fly into space for the People's Republic. According to official information, she is currently China's only female space engineer. Previously, taikonauts Liu Yang and Wang Yaping were part of the crew of earlier "Shenzhou" missions.

The "Shenzhou 19" will replace the space travelers from the "Shenzhou 18" mission, who are currently still living on the "Tiangong" and left there at the end of April. The three men are due to arrive back on Earth on November 4. During their stay, the three fighter pilots also conducted experiments and spacewalks.

Preparation for moon mission

According to the space agency, China is planning the "Shenzhou" missions 21 and 22 as well as the supply mission "Tianzhou 9" for the coming year. Beijing has been investing a lot of money in its space program for a long time and is competing for space with other nations such as the USA, Japan and India.

This year, Chinese scientists succeeded in transporting soil samples from the hard-to-reach far side of the moon to Earth for the first time in human history.

China aims to have completed a manned mission to the moon by 2030. Authority spokesperson Lin emphasized that the ongoing developments and tests for this are going according to plan. The first space travelers are already training for the moon mission and are learning how to steer the spaceship and operate the moon rover.

The US space agency NASA, on the other hand, recently suffered a setback. The manned moon orbit "Artemis 2", originally planned for November this year, was postponed to September next year due to problems with the rocket and spacecraft, while the planned manned moon landing "Artemis 3" was postponed to September 2026.

