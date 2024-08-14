Court convicts man for lying about Shania Geiss - Gallery The 24-year-old man must pay a fine because the court is convinced that he fabricated an affair with reality TV star Shania Geiss. Image: dpa Shania Geiss (20) became famous through the TV show "The Geisses - a terribly glamorous family". Image: dpa Court convicts man for lying about Shania Geiss - Gallery The 24-year-old man must pay a fine because the court is convinced that he fabricated an affair with reality TV star Shania Geiss. Image: dpa Shania Geiss (20) became famous through the TV show "The Geisses - a terribly glamorous family". Image: dpa

A fake billionaire heir must pay a fine because the court is convinced he invented an affair with the reality TV star.

An impostor and fake billionaire heir invented an affair with reality TV star Shania Geiss (20).

The 24-year-old published a fake chat history on Instagram that claimed he had sex with Shania Geiss in a club in Kitzbühel.

A court fined the man 90 daily rates of 30 euros each for defamation. Show more

A young man has been sentenced to a fine because the court believes he fabricated an affair with reality TV star Shania Geiss (20). The judge imposed a fine of 90 daily rates of 30 euros each on the 24-year-old for defamation at Heilbronn district court. As both the public prosecutor and the defendant waived their right to appeal, the sentence is already legally binding.

During the trial, the defendant had his lawyer admit the allegations. "It was never his intention to harm Ms. Geiss in any way," said the defence lawyer. He could no longer say exactly how his client came up with the idea of publishing the falsified chat history. "The whole thing was rather thoughtless," said the lawyer.

After the verdict, Geiss said: "To be honest, I hope that the matter of the conviction is now closed. The issue has haunted me for far too long and it may be difficult for outsiders to imagine how much it hurts your dignity and soul when you have to suffer such an exposure in public." She and other members of the family did not appear in court.

Defendant allegedly published fake chats

The public prosecutor's office had accused the man of uploading a fake chat history on his Instagram account, which was followed by around 500,000 people, which was intended to show that he had had sex with Geiss in a club in Kitzbühel. He was aware that there had been no meeting between the two on that day or at any other time - and certainly not a meeting with sexual acts, said the public prosecutor, who spoke of a "tall tale".

In addition, he had also passed on the fake chat messages to two media outlets, both of which had reported on the alleged sexual contact.

Alleged billion-dollar fortune a lie

On his Instagram channel, the accused presented himself as a billionaire heir who led a life of luxury with a fortune of 23 billion euros, said the public prosecutor. In reality, however, he was a "have-not" who wore fake watches. He had a "modest income" and no assets; at best, he had debts, according to the prosecutor.

When questioned during the trial, the 24-year-old admitted that he had no other income or assets apart from his pay as a soldier. He lives with his parents and does not have to pay rent.

Well-known TV family with its own show

The Geiss family became famous through the TV show "The Geisses - a terribly glamorous family", in which they have been providing insights into their jet-set life since 2011. Shania Geiss is the younger daughter of Robert and Carmen Geiss and has a sister named Davina. The family comes from Cologne, but lives in the Principality of Monaco.

