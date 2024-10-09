British doctor Thomas Kwan disguised himself for the gruesome act (right).

Disguised under a false name and wearing a wig, a British doctor gained access to his mother's house and attempted to murder her partner with a lethal injection disguised as a coronavirus vaccination.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you British doctor Thomas Kwan has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Patrick O'Hara, his mother's 72-year-old partner.

Kwan wanted to prevent O'Hara from inheriting his mother's house and therefore pretended to be a nurse in order to inject him with poison under the pretext of a Covid-19 booster vaccination.

O'Hara survived the attempted murder, but suffered serious injuries and had to be treated in intensive care for several weeks. Show more

In a bizarre court case, 53-year-old British doctor Thomas Kwan has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Patrick O'Hara, his mother's partner. According to theGuardian, Kwan posed as a nurse and injected O'Hara with a deadly poison under the pretext of a Covid-19 booster vaccination. The crime took place on January 22 in Newcastle, northern England.

To carry out his plan, Kwan stayed in a hotel under a false name, used fake license plates and an elaborate disguise to carry out the crime. Wearing a wig, long jacket, flat cap, surgical gloves, medical mask and tinted glasses, he entered the house and examined O'Hara for 45 minutes, even taking his own mother's blood pressure.

O'Hara complained of severe pain after the injection, whereupon Kwan reassured him that this was not an unusual reaction. In fact, Kwan had injected him with iodomethane, a highly dangerous pesticide. O'Hara contracted a dangerous bacterial infection and had to be treated in intensive care for several weeks. Part of his arm was amputated to prevent the infection from spreading. The 72-year-old survived the attempted murder.

Perpetrator obsessed with money?

According to the prosecution, Kwan was concerned about his mother's will, in which O'Hara was to inherit the house. According to prosecutor Peter Makepeace, Kwan was obsessed with money and had even installed spyware on his mother's laptop to monitor her finances.

Police were able to identify Kwan from surveillance cameras. During a search of his home, officers found a collection of chemicals from which poisons can be extracted. "The weight of evidence Kwan was confronted with was overwhelming and he has now admitted attempted murder," a statement from Northumbria Police said.

Officers also found evidence of two other murder plans that Kwan had devised. Sentencing is due to be announced on October 17.