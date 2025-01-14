ARCHIVE - US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa sda

The WEF guest list is now known. Donald Trump will give an online speech. Volodymyr Selenskyj will also visit the WEF.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News almost for you The US President-elect will give an online speech at the WEF.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also traveling to the WEF. Show more

US President-elect Donald Trump will be present at the WEF. He is to give an online speech on Thursday, 23 January, as the organizers of the Davos World Economic Forum announced on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is also traveling to the WEF this year. He will be in Davos on Tuesday next week, the organizers announced.

The WEF takes place from January 20 to 24.