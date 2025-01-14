  1. Residential Customers
Guest list announced Donald Trump gives speech at the WEF - Selenskyj travels to Davos

14.1.2025 - 14:20

ARCHIVE - US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa
The WEF guest list is now known. Donald Trump will give an online speech. Volodymyr Selenskyj will also visit the WEF.

  • The US President-elect will give an online speech at the WEF.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also traveling to the WEF.
US President-elect Donald Trump will be present at the WEF. He is to give an online speech on Thursday, 23 January, as the organizers of the Davos World Economic Forum announced on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is also traveling to the WEF this year. He will be in Davos on Tuesday next week, the organizers announced.

The WEF takes place from January 20 to 24.

