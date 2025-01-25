According to a study, men grew twice as much as women in the last century. (archive image) Keystone

According to a study, men may have grown twice as much in height and weight as women over the past century. This was reported by an international team of researchers after analyzing several data sets in the journal "Biology Letters".

The team led by David Giofrè from the University of Genoa looked at figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) from 69 countries, as well as sources such as Wikipedia and statistics from the UK, and compared them with data on wealth. According to the study, height and weight increased with rising living standards.

For every 0.2 point increase in the prosperity indicator HDI (Human Development Index), women grew an average of 1.7 centimeters taller and 2.7 kilograms heavier - men gained an average of 4 centimeters and almost 6.5 kilograms.

Data for Great Britain showed that men there grew 2.76 times taller than women in the first half of the 20th century. The scientists suspect that one reason for this development is that women prefer taller men.