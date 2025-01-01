After the violent drive in New Orleans that left at least ten people dead, the search for the background is underway. US media report from police circles that the man had an IS flag in his vehicle.

A man drove his car into a crowd in New Orleans this morning, killing at least ten people. He was shot dead by police.

Investigators found an IS flag in his car, according to the FBI.

Experts are searching for explosives in the French Quarter.

The alleged perpetrator, Shamsud-Din Bahar J., is said to have previously served in the US army.

The FBI does not believe that J. acted alone. Show more

The man who killed at least ten people with his pick-up truck in New Orleans early New Year's morning was carrying a flag of the terrorist organization IS, according to US media. Two investigators confirmed this to CNN.

One of them also mentioned that there were several homemade, possibly explosive objects in a cooler in the back of the pick-up. The local news site "New Orleans Advocate" also referred to a 42-year-old man in military uniform as the perpetrator, citing investigative circles.

In the popular nightlife district of the US southern metropolis of New Orleans, the perpetrator crashed into passers-by who were still celebrating early on New Year's morning, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 35 others.

"New York Times" names a name

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed his death a few hours later. There had been an exchange of gunfire between him and police officers, it said. According to initial findings, investigators consider the crime to be an "act of terrorism".

A bomb sniffer dog at work in New Orleans today. KEYSTONE

The suspected perpetrator is a 42-year-old US citizen who was traveling in a car with Texas license plates, adds the New York Times. He is said to be Shamsud-Din Bahar J., who once served in the US Army.

Possible explosive devices are said to have been discovered both on his vehicle and elsewhere in the French Quarter, which experts are now examining. However, the situation is under control, according to the authorities.

Update 8.24 p.m.: The FBI confirms the discovery of an IS flag and is investigating. Investigators also found several homemade explosive devices and weapons in the vehicle. It is currently being investigated whether these could really have been detonated. Other such objects were also found in the vicinity of the crime scene, the federal police confirmed.

Update 8.35 p.m.: The FBI is now also naming Shamsud-Din J. as the perpetrator and is looking for accomplices. "We do not believe that J. alone was responsible," CNN quotes FBI agent Alethea Duncan.

Update January 2, 7:15 a.m.: According to the FBI, the perpetrator is a 42-year-old US citizen born in Texas named Shamsud-Din J. He served in the US Army and continued to be listed as a reservist for years afterward.

The US authorities are assuming a targeted terrorist attack. According to US President Joe Biden, the perpetrator was inspired by IS and identified himself in videos posted shortly before the attack as a supporter of the terrorist militia who was "driven by the desire to kill".

It is not yet clear whether there is a connection with the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck that occurred on Wednesday in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and claimed the life of an as yet unidentified person. According to police, the Cybertruck had been rented through the same provider as the vehicle in New Orleans.