Lindt&Sprüngli plans to sell the limited-edition Dubai chocolate in the Lindt Museum store in Kilchberg near Zurich. (zVg) sda

Following its great success in Germany, Lindt & Sprüngli is now bringing its limited-edition Dubai chocolate to Switzerland. The exclusive chocolate creation will be on sale at the Lindt Museum in Kilchberg from Saturday.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The limited-edition Dubai chocolate from Lindt & Sprüngli, which caused a run on the stores in Germany, will now also be available in Switzerland.

The exclusive chocolate creation will be on sale at the Lindt Museum in Kilchberg from Saturday. Show more

The limited-edition Dubai chocolate from Lindt & Sprüngli, which caused a run on the stores in Germany, will now also be available in Switzerland. From Saturday, chocolate lovers will be able to purchase the exclusive creation at the Lindt Museum in Kilchberg near Zurich. The edition is limited to 500 pieces and the price per bar is 14.95 Swiss francs, as the company announced in a press release.

In Germany, the chocolate caused a real hype. People queued for hours to get their hands on one of the coveted bars. Some buyers later offered the chocolate on platforms such as Ebay for up to 350 euros, although the original selling price was 14.99 euros.

Lindt's Dubai chocolate is based on a creation by chocolate artist Sarah Hamouda, which was first introduced in 2021. Thanks to influencer support, the product quickly went viral and became a coveted collector's item.

An exclusive experience for chocolate lovers

The handmade chocolate creation offers a unique taste experience that is made even more desirable by its limited availability. Lindt & Sprüngli is thus focusing on exclusivity and the fascination with limited-edition products, which in today's world is reinforced by social media and influencer marketing.

Influence of social media

The role of social media in spreading the hype surrounding Dubai chocolate cannot be underestimated. Influencers played a key role in raising awareness of the product and increasing demand. This strategy shows how important digital platforms have become for the success of brands and products.

SDA