The flood situation around the world-famous temple city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand has worsened. Several elephants have drowned in a nature park.

The world-famous temple city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is under water.

Several elephants have drowned in the Elephant Nature Park.

Many elephants are still missing. A helicopter is being used to search for them.

Many elephants that were once mistreated and then rescued live around Chiang Mai in facilities that can also be visited by tourists. Show more

The level of the Ping River, which flows through the city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, has risen to 5.30 meters, the highest level in 50 years, reported the Bangkok Post. At least two elephants from an elephant camp drowned in the floods. The water was one meter high in many places. Residents and tourists in the affected districts had to be brought to safety.

Rescue work continued in the "Elephant Nature Park" in the Taeng district. Photos showed how the pachyderms were up to their bellies in water. According to the Bangkok Post, a cow elephant was found dead on Saturday morning. Another dead elephant has yet to be identified.

The newspaper "Khaosod" also reported the death of the elephant cow Pang Fah Sai. In addition, the elephant Pang Ploy Thong drowned. He was blind and was therefore unable to keep up with the rest of the herd as they fled.

The Thai government reported that a Royal Air Force helicopter was on its way to search for missing elephants. On board was a leading elephant expert from the nature park.

Around Chiang Mai, many elephants that were once mistreated and then rescued live in facilities that can also be visited by tourists. The particularly badly affected "Elephant Nature Park" had sent out a call for help to the authorities. Conservationist Saengduean Chailert, founder of the park, said on Facebook that Friday was a day of "darkness and hopelessness".

Many elephants are still missing

According to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, 117 elephants were rescued. Many smaller animals such as cats and dogs had also been brought to safety. However, many cows and buffaloes are still missing.

Elephants wait to be rescued in the flood waters in a flooded area of the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, October 04, 2024. KEYSTONE/Handout Maejo Rescue Association

It is still the rainy season in many parts of Southeast Asia, and in some places it is particularly heavy. Chiang Mai was already under water in September. Flooding also occurred repeatedly in other provinces, especially in the equally popular province of Chiang Rai on the border with Myanmar and Laos.

The temple city of Chiang Mai, also known as the "Rose of the North", is considered one of the country's most beautiful attractions with its historic old town and sights. Tourists from all over the world love the city because of its idyllic location between the mountains.

Rescuers evacuate elephants from a flooded area of the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, October 04, 2024. KEYSTONE/Handout Maejo Rescue Association

As "Khaosod" further reported, the governor of Nonthaburi province, which is close to Bangkok, called on residents on the banks of the Chao Phraya River to move to higher ground to safety. Further water had to be drained from a dam on the river on Sunday, he said.

