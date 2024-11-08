Police officers stop two children on an e-scooter. The two-wheeler collides with the police vehicle (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

An eleven-year-old commits a series of offenses while riding an e-scooter. When a plainclothes patrol stops him, he rams into their vehicle. He then commits a hit-and-run.

Stefan Michel

The number of offenses that this person commits in a short space of time would suggest that he is an experienced lawbreaker. The fact that the offender in this case is a child is shown not least by the fact that he runs home while fleeing from the police.

But first things first. In Esslingen in Baden-Württemberg, plainclothes police officers notice a child driving an e-scooter without a helmet with a passenger. The passenger, also a minor, was also not wearing a helmet.

The police officers want to stop the young driver and pull over in front of him. The boy is unable to brake fast enough and collides with the civilian patrol vehicle, as reported by Der Spiegel.

Hit and run home

After the collision, the two minors flee and leave their belongings at the scene of the accident.

Law enforcement officers later find the eleven-year-old driver at his parents' house. It is not known where the other child is.

In Germany, it is only permitted to drive a scooter of this type from the age of 16, with a special permit from the age of 15. The police have announced that it is still under investigation who owns the e-moped that the eleven-year-old was riding. However, it is clear that the vehicle has no insurance cover.

To summarize: The boy was traveling without permission on an uninsured e-scooter without a helmet, presumably caused an accident and then committed a hit-and-run.