Ex-CS boss Tidjane Thiam should pay his housekeeper 200,000 francs. But he doesn't - and brings the woman to the brink of ruin.

Tidjane Thiam, the former CEO of Credit Suisse, is once again in the spotlight - this time because of a legal dispute with his former housekeeper. After years of litigation, she won a legal dispute in court. Thiam has to pay her 200,000 francs.

However, Thiam still refuses to pay the sum, as reported by theSonntagszeitungnewspaper. The housekeeper sued because of the massive amount of overtime she had to work during her employment at Thiam's villa on Zurich's Gold Coast.

She was on duty for Thiam and his family almost around the clock, according to the ruling. In addition to coordinating restaurant visits and trips, she also took on tasks as a personal assistant. Despite compensation for overtime, her workload increased steadily. In total, the former CS CEO paid the woman just under CHF 114,000 in overtime compensation from August 2015 to the end of 2018.

Thiam does not want to pay

The situation worsened after Thiam's son fell ill with cancer, to which the housekeeper reacted insensitively, according to Thiam. The conflict escalated in December 2018 when a verbal argument with Thiam's partner led to her dismissal. Whether the woman herself resigned or was dismissed has not been fully clarified.

The dispute over the dismissal and unpaid overtime led to a high-profile court case. The amount in dispute ultimately amounted to 800,000 francs, with legal fees of 1.2 million.

The court rejected 80 percent of the claims. But Thiam does not want to pay the remaining 20 percent either, writes the Sonntagszeitung. That is around 200,000 francs.

But despite her victory, the housekeeper is left with almost nothing: the court costs and lawyers' fees have increased her debt burden enormously. If Thiam continues to refuse to pay, the woman will have to pay off her debts for the next 25 years, according to the Sonntagszeitung.