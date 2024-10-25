The Zurich District Court has sentenced the former head of Elvetino. He was dismissed without notice in 2017 (symbolic image). Keystone

The former head of Elvetino was sentenced to 36 months' imprisonment. He was convicted of embezzlement, attempted fraud and mismanagement, among other things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former Elvetino boss has to spend three years in prison.

The reason: he allegedly did illegal business with two colleagues and helped himself to company funds. Show more

The Zurich District Court sentenced the former head of Elvetino to three years' imprisonment on Friday. The 68-year-old is to serve one year, with a two-year probation period for the remainder of the prison sentence.

The court also sentenced two colleagues of the ex-Elvetino boss to conditional prison sentences of 24 and 12 months. In addition, the defendants have to pay fines and damages of several 100,000 Swiss francs.

The former head of Elvetino was convicted of embezzlement, attempted fraud and fraudulent mismanagement, among other things. One colleague was convicted of aiding and abetting dishonest management, the other of multiple counts of fraud and active bribery. The verdicts are not yet final.

The defendants had insisted on acquittals with regard to the Elvetino allegations. According to one of the ex-CEO's two defense lawyers, no damage had been done to the company.

The public prosecutor's office accused the ex-Elvetino boss of reaching into the cash register and conducting illegal transactions with colleagues.

SDA