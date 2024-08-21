Man hacks into the American death register and fakes his death. Bild: Imago/Dreamstime

A man from the USA illegally hacked into the state death register to fake his death. He wanted to prevent his alimony payments. Now he has to spend a long time in prison.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Man in the USA hacked into the state death register and created his death certificate.

He wanted to avoid high outstanding alimony payments.

Now the man is facing a long prison sentence. Show more

A man from Kentucky now appeared very much alive in court, although the 39-year-old was officially supposed to be dead. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused had illegally hacked into the state death registry system in order to fake his own death.

According to the New York Times, 39-year-old Jesse K. hacked into the Hawaiian death registry system in January 2023 using the username and password of a doctor living in another state to create and notarize his own death certificate.

Death only faked

"This resulted in K. being registered as deceased in many state databases," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated. "K. has admitted that he faked his own death, in part, to avoid his outstanding child support obligations."

Jesse K. was born in Hawaii and divorced in California in 2008. He owed his daughter and her mother more than 116,000 dollars (approx. 99,000 Swiss francs) in alimony.

He has now been sentenced to 81 months in prison.