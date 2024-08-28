A father tried to protect his son in an accident in Meilen. The municipality is located on the Gold Coast of Lake Zurich. Bild: imago

A 52-year-old man is sitting in an accident-damaged Mercedes near Meilen and pretends to be the driver. But as the police find out, the man was lying - to protect his son.

The fact that a father's love can sometimes lead to criminally relevant situations is illustrated by a police operation above Meilen in the canton of Zurich.

The police were called to an accident in which a 52-year-old German was driving a Mercedes. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the man stated that he had lost control of the car. He also complained of pain and nausea.

A clear-cut case, but something was bothering the police. It was probably the other vehicle parked nearby. This turned out to be the company car of the alleged accident driver.

Son steals mother's car

This is how the true story came to light: the 16-year-old son had stolen his mother's car and then caused the accident on the joyride. Near the Alpenblick restaurant in the hamlet of Toggwil, he veered off the road to the left and crashed into a fence and a parked car.

He then presumably alerted his parents, whereupon his father got into the company car and drove to the scene of the accident. There he took a seat in the driver's seat and presented himself as the person responsible for the accident.

However, this act of rescue for his son went badly wrong. There have now been two criminal proceedings, and the father has been punished with a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 130, a hefty fine of CHF 1,600 and legal costs of CHF 800. The verdict against the son is not known.