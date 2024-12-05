A woman who flew from New York to Paris as a stowaway must answer for her actions in court. The 57-year-old Russian woman was brought back to New York and arrested by the FBI, the authorities announced. She is due to appear at a first court hearing on Thursday. The allegations against her are to be made public.
According to the authorities, the woman had sneaked on board a Delta airline flight from New York to Paris last week without the necessary documents. Her presence was only noticed during the flight. According to reports, she hid in the lavatories.