Without the necessary documents, a 57-year-old woman sneaked onto a flight from New York to Paris - and probably hid in the lavatories. Now she is on trial in the USA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman flew from New York to Paris as a stowaway.

The FBI brought her back to New York.

She has to stand trial. Show more

A woman who flew from New York to Paris as a stowaway must answer for her actions in court. The 57-year-old Russian woman was brought back to New York and arrested by the FBI, the authorities announced. She is due to appear at a first court hearing on Thursday. The allegations against her are to be made public.

According to the authorities, the woman had sneaked on board a Delta airline flight from New York to Paris last week without the necessary documents. Her presence was only noticed during the flight. According to reports, she hid in the lavatories.

