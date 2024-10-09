Nothing is missing from the Bombardier Global 7500. Bombardier

The Federal Council is purchasing a new jet for over 100 million Swiss francs. It will be delivered this year.

SDA

The federal government will receive a new Federal Council aircraft next December. The Bombardier Global 7500, the new state aircraft, is expected to enter service with the federal air transport service for the first time in spring 2025. It will not be fully operational until the end of 2025.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council was informed about the status of the 2023 procurement decision. The new jet will replace the 23-year-old Cessna Citation Excel 560XL in the Air Transport Service's fleet from 2025.

The aircraft ordered is state-of-the-art in terms of safety, efficiency and performance, according to a press release. The Bombardier Global 7500 is currently undergoing final assembly in Montréal (Canada). The aircraft is due to be transferred to Switzerland at the end of 2024, after which ground and cockpit personnel will be trained.

Numerous protection systems

In 2025, the jet will be equipped with a self-protection system. This is intended to reduce the risk posed by portable air defense systems. The aircraft will therefore not be fully operational until the end of 2025. It has a significantly greater range and autonomy than the current fleet of state aircraft.

The new jet theoretically has space for up to twenty seats and has a range of over 14,000 kilometers - roughly equivalent to the distance from Switzerland to Australia. The Bombardier Global 7500 is one of the world's largest business jets. According to earlier information, the procurement will cost over 100 million Swiss francs.

The air transport service's two jets are currently used for trips by the Federal Council, the transportation of other magistrates, as well as for evacuations, emergency aid in the event of environmental disasters and humanitarian emergencies abroad.

SDA