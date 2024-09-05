  1. Residential Customers
Millions of Swiss would be affected Federal Council wants to increase health insurance deductibles

Sven Ziegler

5.9.2024

Will health insurance deductibles rise soon?
sda

The Federal Council apparently wants to increase the minimum deductible for health insurance. Almost half of the Swiss population would be affected.

05.09.2024, 16:09

The Federal Council is planning to increase the minimum deductible for health insurance companies, which could mean a significant change in the Swiss healthcare system. The Federal Council has waved through two proposals by SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr and SVP Councillor of States Esther Friedli for an increase without comment, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The minimum deductible is currently CHF 300, and there has been no adjustment for twenty years. Now the SVP is calling in two motions for this minimum deductible to be increased and regularly adjusted in future. "The regular deductible should reflect the current cost situation," argues SVP National Councillor Diana Gutjahr.

Around 45% of the Swiss population, who currently have the lowest deductible, would be affected by the change. Children are exempt from the increase, as "20 Minuten" further reports.

No official statement

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) has reacted indignantly to the plans. Reto Wyss, Central Secretary of the SGB, described the increase to the portal as "unacceptable". The Swiss population is already "paying more out of their own pockets than anywhere else", he explains, criticizing the fact that the planned measures would further increase the financial burden on many people.

The Federal Office of Public Health told "20 Minuten" that it was not yet in a position to comment. The councils would first have to decide on the motions.

