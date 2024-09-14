On Friday, a woman was struck by tree branches and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The Bern cantonal police and the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. (symbolic image) Keystone

A tragic accident occurred in Wengen BE. During a walk, a woman was hit by falling branches. The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A walker was hit by falling tree branches in Wengen BE on Friday morning, according to the Bern cantonal police. She was so seriously injured that she had to be taken to hospital by helicopter. She later succumbed to her injuries there.

According to initial findings, the woman was out for a walk in the village when she was hit by the broken tree parts, as the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday via the short message service "X". The Bern cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

