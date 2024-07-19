The Melectronics store in Wetzikon is already closed. blue News

Only a few weeks ago, Migros announced the sale of its household electronics subsidiary Melectronics. Now the first stores are closed. What happens now.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first Melectronics stores are already closed.

Just a few weeks ago, Migros announced the sale of its chain of household electronics stores.

The store closures will be decided and coordinated by the affected cooperatives, says Migros. Show more

Migros sold its Melectronics subsidiary to Mediamarkt just a few weeks ago. Mediamarkt is taking over 20 of the 37 locations and will continue to operate them. All 200 employees and trainees at the acquired locations will therefore move to Mediamarkt. Mediamarkt is also taking on a further 18 apprentices from other stores.

The stores that are not taken over will be closed by November 2024 at the latest, Migros announced. But apparently not everyone wants to wait that long. The first Melectronics stores, for example in Wetzikon ZH, closed just a few weeks after the sale was announced.

There are large posters in front of the entrance announcing the closure. There is also a reference to Migros' online sales channels and any guarantees. These would remain "unchanged".

First decisions already made in 2023

When asked by blue News, Migros said that it had already decided to close its first stores in February 2023. At that time, the decision was made to move Melectronics closer to the supermarket. "These first store closures are such locations," says spokeswoman Carmen Hefti.

Following Melectronics' announcement of the sale, the decision was made to close further stores. Most of these locations are still open. "In the specific case of Wetzikon, however, it happened relatively quickly due to the strong liquidation sale," says Hefti.

No national timetable

And when will the next stores open? It's impossible to say in general terms; there is no national timetable, says Hefti. "Any store closures will be decided and coordinated by the cooperatives concerned."

However, the date of closure is influenced by various factors, such as the rental contract - for example, whether a new tenant can be found. Dwindling availability of goods could also play a role.

In addition to Melectronics, Migros has already sold SportX to Ochsner Sport. This takeover will take place on March 1, 2025 - but also only partially. The future of 22 stores is still unclear. "Unfortunately, it is not possible to give an end date for the sale process of the remaining SportX stores and the associated negotiations," says Hefti. "We are endeavoring to provide clarity in this regard as quickly as possible - especially for the employees affected."

The sales process is still ongoing for other Migros subsidiaries, such as the Micasa furnishing chain and the Do it + Garden garden centers. Migros expects decisions to be made in the fall or winter.