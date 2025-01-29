The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recorded a new record number of flu cases last week. (symbolic image) Keystone

The seasonal flu epidemic is still on the rise in Switzerland. Last week, over 2,500 new cases of flu were reported to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), a new record for this season.

According to the figures published on Wednesday, this year's flu epidemic is stronger than last year's, with around 28 confirmed cases of flu per 100,000 inhabitants. A year ago, the flu epidemic peaked at around 26.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the week from January 19 to 25, the number of visits to the doctor for flu-like illnesses also rose sharply. 21,054 people consulted a doctor due to sudden onset of high fever and cough or sore throat. The last time there were more consultations with a doctor in one week due to flu-like illnesses was in spring 2020.

RSV and corona on the wane

In addition to the flu, RSV, a common virus that can lead to respiratory infections, is still circulating in the population. However, the peak of the RSV wave appears to have already passed, as the FOPH noted in a situation assessment.

The Covid-19 wave, on the other hand, is subsiding. Wastewater monitoring, the mandatory reporting system and the Sentinella reporting system have been showing a downward trend in SARS-CoV-2 infections for several weeks.

