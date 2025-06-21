Forest fire Croatia A fire-fighting plane sprays water to extinguish a forest fire on the island of Ciovo. Image: sda Firefighters told the media that the fire was not under control. Image: X Tourists fled the region on Saturday. Image: X Forest fire Croatia A fire-fighting plane sprays water to extinguish a forest fire on the island of Ciovo. Image: sda Firefighters told the media that the fire was not under control. Image: X Tourists fled the region on Saturday. Image: X

A large forest fire is raging on Croatia's Adriatic coast - tourists are being evacuated by boat, houses are burning and roads are closed. The situation is dramatic.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A large vegetation fire south of Split on the Croatian Adriatic has affected several tourist resorts and has led to evacuations by land and sea.

According to the fire department, the situation is completely out of control, aided by drought, heat and strong winds; fire-fighting aircraft are also in action.

The highway between Omis and Dubce was closed, numerous houses and cars burned out, no injuries have been reported so far. Show more

A fierce vegetation fire is raging on the Croatian Adriatic coast, causing many tourists to flee. Several popular tourist resorts by the sea are affected. A section of the highway along the coast between the towns of Omis and Dubce had to be closed as a result, Croatian media reported. There were initially no reports of casualties.

The fire broke out around 30 kilometers south of Split in the area of the settlements of Pisak and Marusici. Marusici, with around 200 inhabitants and many tourists, was evacuated. The water police also brought many people to safety by boat. Several houses and cars burned out. Further evacuations are underway.

According to the media, firefighters said that the fire was completely out of control. Aircraft are also being used to fight the fire. Drought, heat and strong winds were said to be promoting the spread of the fire, especially in the lightly burning pine forests in the area. There was initially no information on the exact cause.