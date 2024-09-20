After the fatal collision with a fishing boat, the German luxury yacht "La Luna" docked in the port of Porto Cristo. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Eibner

In August, a fatal collision between a luxury yacht and a fishing boat on Mallorca makes headlines. The preliminary investigation report now reveals new details.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fisherman died in a collision between a German luxury yacht and a fishing boat off Mallorca at the end of August.

The Guardia Civil's preliminary investigation report now reveals the misconduct of the yacht crew led by millionaire's son Dennis V.

Among other things, V. apparently entered the yacht, which had already been sealed by the police. Show more

At the end of August, a young man died in a collision between a German-flagged luxury yacht and a fishing boat on Mallorca. The more than 20-metre-long motor yacht "La Luna", steered by the millionaire's son Dennis V.*, simply sailed on off Cala Bona after the collision with the fishing boat, which was only around three meters long.

New details about the case have now come to light: According to a preliminary investigation report by the Guardia Civil, which is available to the newspaper "Gaceta Náutica", the crew of the "La Luna" displayed questionable behavior. However, the crew of the fishing boat on which the victim was traveling with his uncle and cousin were also found to have acted improperly.

#LoMásVistoHoy Un fallecido al chocar dos embarcaciones en Cala Bona (Mallorca)

🔗 https://t.co/KBXAgXfPiU pic.twitter.com/OBMS5fwPvC — Crónica Balear (@CronicaBalear_) August 24, 2024

The "La Luna" crew is said to have caused a stir even before the accident. According to the police report, the group had rammed another boat with a dinghy. According to testimony from the skipper involved, the young men appeared to be heavily intoxicated and possibly on drugs.

Victim is thrown from the boat

The two survivors on the fishing boat testified that the luxury yacht had approached them at high speed. The man who later died had positioned himself in the middle of the boat and tried to signal to the yacht crew to give way. This was necessary because the fishing boat was completely inadequately lit for a trip at night.

Although the "La Luna" only grazed the small boat, the deceased man, unlike his companions, was unable to hold on and was thrown from the boat. He suffered fatal injuries to his head. His body was quickly found, his headlamp still lit up.

According to witnesses, there were numerous small boats in the area. The yacht should therefore never have come so close to the coast in that area.

Son Servera guarda un minuto de silencio en señal de duelo por la muerte de un joven en Cala Bona https://t.co/zJOuXrqamv — EuropaPress Baleares (@EPBaleares) August 25, 2024

The report also describes the chronology of the accident, according to which the party party around Dennis V. went to Cala Ratjada after the accident to continue partying at the "Bolero" club. The next morning, V. was informed about the accident. At that time, the Guardia Civil had already inspected the ship, which was back at its berth in the port of Porto Cristo, and found large quantities of alcohol in a cabin and in the steering area of the yacht.

Escape to Germany

There is another explosive fact: around 24 hours after the accident, the cameras at the port of Porto Cristo recorded V. entering the yacht sealed by the Guardia Civil together with two other people and leaving again with several bags. The case had already been made public in the media at this point.

The following day, the trained pilot Dennis V. is said to have flown back to Germany in his own plane without speaking to the police first. Apparently, he even managed to bring forward the take-off by two hours.

Three days later, V. traveled back to the island accompanied by the Mallorcan star lawyer Fernando Mateas and refused to make a statement during police questioning. He is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter.

*Name known to the editors