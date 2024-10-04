The giant crocodile is lifted ashore by a crane. Bild: Screenshot X

A giant crocodile is believed to have killed six-year-old Cecelia while she was playing in a river in Malaysia. Now evidence is believed to have been discovered in a dead crocodile.

Carsten Dörges

Six-year-old Cecelia was dragged to her death by a crocodile while playing in a river in Malaysia.

Wildlife experts have now discovered the remains of a human in a dead crocodile.

An analysis should now confirm that this is the missing Cecelia. Show more

The capture of two crocodiles by experts from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation in Malaysia has made headlines. The officials were looking for evidence of the death of six-year-old Cecelia, who had disappeared while swimming in a river. The two crocodiles were so heavy that the men needed a crane to pull them ashore.

Cecelia's family had told police that she was pulled into the depths by a powerful crocodile while playing in the waters of Sungai Tatau on September 25, according to the Mirror. The horrified sister and grandfather had to watch the attack helplessly.

Now the remains of a human - presumably Cecelia's - have been discovered in one of the crocodiles after wildlife experts eviscerated the trapped reptiles. This was confirmed by the deputy police chief of the Tatau district, Jame Reis: "During the dissection of the first reptile, teeth, bones and coins were found in the crocodile's stomach."

The items from the stomach will now be examined further. The human remains have therefore been sent to the forensic laboratory of the Malaysian Ministry of Chemistry for analysis. However, the little girl's family believes that the remains are Cecelia's bones.