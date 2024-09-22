  1. Residential Customers
Accident in underground parking garage Girl (6) died in hospital after collision in Stallikon ZH

22.9.2024 - 14:29

Last Friday evening there was an accident in a collective garage in Stallikon ZH. The girl has now died in hospital. (symbolic image)
Last Friday evening there was an accident in a collective garage in Stallikon ZH. The girl has now died in hospital. (symbolic image)
Last Friday there was an accident in a collective garage in Stallikon ZH. The 6-year-old girl has now died in hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Last Friday evening, there was an accident in a collective garage in Stallikon ZH.
  • A 6-year-old girl was injured.
  • She has now died in hospital.
The six-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in a collective garage in Stallikon ZH on Friday evening died on Saturday evening. She succumbed to her serious injuries in hospital, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Sunday.

For reasons as yet unexplained, a car driving into the garage collided with the child on Friday evening. The 49-year-old driver drove into the private collective garage at around 5.30 p.m. to park. After first aid, the child was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office.

